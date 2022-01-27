Juanita Harrelson
Funeral services for Juanita Harrelson, 81, will be held Jan. 28 at 11 a.m. in Conway Church of God with the Rev. Stuart Jacobs officiating.
Burial will be private.
Mrs. Harrelson, widow of Tommy Harrelson, passed away Jan. 26 at her home.
Born June 18, 1940 in Marion, she was the daughter of the late Herbert Parker and Maidne Richardson Larimore. Mrs. Harrelson was a member of Conway Church of God.
Along with her husband and parents, Mrs. Harrelson was predeceased by her siblings, Alice Gasque, Ruby Baker, H.P. Larimore and Irene Floyd; and an infant sister, Lola Larimore.
Surviving are her three sons, Timmy Harrelson (Lynn), Frenchie Harrelson (Kerry) and Jeffrey Harrelson (Tina) of Conway; eight grandchildren, Kourtni H. Hardee (T.J.) and Kale, Keaton, Tanner (Lacey), Bradey, Fallyn, Spencer and Landry Harrelson; six great-grandchildren, Lynlee and Layla Hardee of Conway and Wyatt, Tucker, Zoey and Mason Harrelson of Richlands, N.C.; and two sisters, Pauline Brown and Glenda Harrelson.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to two caregivers who gave their all, Mrs. Harrelson’s sisters-in-law, Jeanette Harrelson and Mary Larimore.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Conway Church of God, Building Fund, P.O. Box 874, Conway, SC 29528.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.