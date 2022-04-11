Gerald Best
Funeral services for Gerald Best, 65, will be held April 13 at 2 p.m. in Johnson Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Billy Phillips officiating. Burial will follow in Sandy Plain United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Gerald, 65, passed away at his residence April 10.
Born Dec. 10, 1956, he was a son of the late Jimmy B. and Erma Estalean Rabon Best.
Mr. Gerald loved dirt track racing and his #22 team. When he wasn’t at the dirt track, he enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting and fishing. He will be remembered by his love and compassion that he showed to everyone.
Mr. Gerald is survived by his loving daughter, Ashley Best (Justin Harsey); and a special friend, R.E. Johnson.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 p.m.-1:45 p.m.
Johnson Funeral Home is serving the family.
