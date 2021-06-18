Robert Haselden Jr.
Funeral services for Robert Haselden Jr., 64, were held June 13 in the Conway Church of God with the Rev. Stuart Jacobs officiating. Burial followed in Campground Cemetery.
Mr. Haselden, also known as Papa Robert, passed away June 10 in Conway Medical Center.
Born Nov. 3, 1956 in Conway, he was the son of Idell Marlowe Haselden and the late Bobby Haselden. Mr. Haselden attended Conway Church of God, where he worked with the facilities maintenance staff. He loved the church and enjoyed working there. Mr. Haselden was very dedicated to his church and loved his church family.
He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, Papa Robert, brother, son, and friend.
Along with his mother, Mr. Haselden is survived by his wife, Emma Jean Haselden of Conway; five children, Eddie Rollins (Crystal), Shannon Haselden (Michelle), Chris Rollins (Nikki), Crystal Graham (Ben), and Jessica Frye (Brad); 14 grandchildren; two sisters, Susie Haselden and Kay Calhoun (Dennis); one brother, Joe Haselden; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial donations may be made to Conway Church of God, Building Fund, P.O. Box 874, Conway 29528.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
