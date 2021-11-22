Janice Powell Norris

LORIS-Funeral services for Janice Powell Norris, 79, will be held Nov. 24 at 11 a.m. in Mt. Zion Baptist Church with Pastor David Watts officiating. Committal services will be held in Princeville Cemetery.

Mrs. Norris passed away Nov. 21 at her home in Loris. Born June 11, 1942 in Loris, she was the daughter of the late Daniel Austin Powell and the late Flossie Rowell Powell. She was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church.

Survivors include her son, Daniel Norris and his wife Sherrie of Loris; four daughters, Lynn Hord and her husband Jack, Sarah Scott and her husband Tony, Rachel Prince and her husband Shane, and Marie Josephs and her husband Trey of Loris; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Norris was predeceased by her husband, the Rev. Doyce Elwood Norris; son, baby boy Norris; and sisters, Jean Johnson and Clarcie Ozella Johnson.

Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Nov. 23 in Hardwick Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Mt. Zion Baptist Church Fund, 2610 Mt. Zion Church Road, Loris 29569.

