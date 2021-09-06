Alva Jane Skipper
Funeral services for Alva Jane Skipper, 81, were held Sept. 4 in North Conway Baptist Church with Dr. Jeff Gaskins officiating.
Burial followed in Hillcrest Cemetery
Mrs. Skipper passed away Sept. 1 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Born Nov.7, 1939 in Conway, she was a daughter of the late Alvie Stephens and Martha Jane Stephens Hughes.
She was predeceased by her husband, Taft Skipper Jr.; her brother, Phil Stephens; and son-in-law, Kenneth “Kenny” Thomas.
Alva was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, Nana, sister and friend to all. She loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Her passion was sewing. She was a member of the Eastern Star and the Peddlettes. She enjoyed working in her yard. She and Mr. Taft have lived all over the world and were very blessed in their lives.
Mrs. Skipper is survived by her children, Annette Skipper and Angie Thomas; one brother, Hoyt Stephens (Patsy); two grandchildren, Aaron Bryant (Kimberly) and Kirsten Hardee (Ray Jones); great-grandchildren, Apollo Bryant, Peyton Jones, Dominic Bryant and Grayson Jones, along with many other family and friends who will miss her dearly.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.