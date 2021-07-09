Wallace B. Lewis
MYRTLE BEACH-A funeral service for Wallace B. Lewis, 79, will be held July 10 at 2 p.m. in Wampee Baptist Church officiated by the Rev. Tyler Cains. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Mr. Lewis passed away July 7 in a Marion healthcare facility after an illness.
Born in North Myrtle Beach, he was a son of the late Henry Clifton and Geneva Jones Lewis. He was a faithful and active member of Wampee Baptist Church.
He loved and enjoyed his grandchildren, motorcycles, horses, woodworking, football, westerns, farming and living in the mountains. Wallace had a love for animals, having taken care of many strays over the years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Henry Clifton Lewis Jr., Cleople Franks, Deltas Franks, Isabelle Wright and Thomas John Lewis.
Surviving are his daughters, Judy (Johnnie) Cox, Tina (Steven) Terrell, and Brook (Michael) Bankert; son, Clifton Lewis; stepson, Nicholas (Stephanie) Albert; grandchildren, Megan Cox, Hunter Terrell, Madison Terrell, Noel Terrell, Cullen Terrell, Natalie Bankert, Sophie Lewis, Leigha Albert and Dakota Albert; and a brother-in-law, Kenneth Wright.
The family will receive friends July 9, 5 p.m.-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
