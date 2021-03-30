Pam Stevens Taylor
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA.- Funeral services for Pam Stevens Taylor, 70, will be held April 2 at 11 a.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway chapel with Tracy Stewart officiating. Burial will follow in Stevens Family Cemetery.
Mrs. Taylor passed away March 29.
Born Nov. 23, 1950, in Loris, she was a daughter of the late Joseph Landy and Eula Dean Suggs Stevens. Pam was formerly employed with GTE and was an avid baker.
She was predeceased by a son, Nicholas Allan Taylor.
Surviving are her husband of 44 years, Allan Taylor; one son, Matthew Joseph Taylor and his wife Mary Ann of Charleston; a stepgrandson, Paul Jackson Hollis; and two brothers, Dan Stevens and his wife Susan of Conway and Randall Stevens and his wife Judy of Conway.
Please sign a guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway chapel is in charge of arrangements.
