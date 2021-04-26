Marc Richardson Barbour
MYRTLE BEACH-Funeral services for Marc Richardson Barbour, 54, will be held April 29 at 10 a.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home – Carolina Forest Chapel. Interment will be in Johnson Memorial Church Cemetery in Benson, N.C., on April 29 at 3 p.m.
Mr. Barbour of Myrtle Beach passed away April 24.
Born May 23, 1966, in Benson, he was a son of Sue J. Langdon and the late Donald Barbour. In life, Mr. Barbour worked as a lighting and sound technician in the entertainment industry. He was also a member of the Myrtle Beach Masonic Lodge #353.
Surviving, in addition to his mother of Angier, N.C., are his devoted wife Kimberly Barbour; his three sons, Ian Barbour of Bedford, Pa., Duncan Barbour and Connor Barbour of Myrtle Beach.
The family will receive friends and visitors April 28 from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. at Goldfinch Funeral Home – Carolina Forest Chapel.
Goldfinch Funeral Home – Carolina Forest Chapel is handling arrangements. Condolences may be left online at goldfinchfuneralhome.com.
