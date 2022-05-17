Laura B. Rusinko
A memorial service for Laura B. Rusinko, 76, will be held May 21 at 2 p.m. in Little Lamb Church, 2280 Little Lamb Road in Conway.
Mrs. Rusinko, of Conway, passed away May 6 at home with her family by her side.
Laura was born Sept. 9, 1945 in Auburn, N.Y., to the late William and Hazel Patterson.
Left to cherish Laura's memory are her husband, Robert Rusinko; children, Rebecca (Dutcher) Nemitz and Teresa Dutcher of Ohio; Dennis and Diane Dutcher of South Carolina, Debbie and Mark Berghorn and Beverly and Rich Southard; her brother, William (Carol) Patterson; and brother-in-law, William (Barbara) Rusinko; 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, Laura was preceded in death by her great-grandson, Dillon Gooding; and her son-in-law, Andre Nemitz Sr.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Little Lamb Church in Conway, SC., 29527.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services is serving the family.
