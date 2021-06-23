Kelly Hope McDowell Jr.
Funeral services for Kelly Hope McDowell Jr., 67, will be held June 25 at 2 p.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel with the Rev. Darrell Langston officiating.
Mr. McDowell passed away June 22 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Born March 11, 1954 in Conway, he was a son of the late Kelly Hope McDowell Sr. and Ethel Mae Conners McDowell.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings, Charlie McDowell and Irene Rackley; and grandson, Oliver Jude McDowell.
Kelly enjoyed golfing and watching sports.
Mr. McDowell is survived by his wife, Bonnie Richardson McDowell; children, William McDowell (Tabitha) and Ashley Whisnant (Steven); siblings, Tommy McDowell, Eugene McDowell, Dennis McDowell, Doris Smith, Linda Gartner and Paula McDowell; grandchildren, Cameron Whisnant, Gavin Whisnant, Delaney Noelle McDowell and Jacob McDowell; along with many other family and friends who will miss him.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
