June Norris Roberts
GEORGETOWN-A funeral service for June Norris Roberts, 81, will be held Sept. 17 at 2 p.m. in Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church, 901 Highmarket St., Georgetown. Entombment will follow in Hillcrest Mausoleum in Conway. The family will receive friends one hour prior in the church fellowship hall.
Mrs. Roberts passed away Sept. 14 at the Embrace Hospice House.
Born July 28, 1940 in Columbus County, N.C., she was a daughter of the late Luther Norris and Mary Norris Suggs.
June was raised in Conway, was a graduate of Conway High School and also attended Bergen Community College. She was a member of the Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church in Georgetown. She was also a member of The Ladies Golf Association at Debordieu and Ladies Golf Association at Providence Country Club.
June was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who loved spending time her family. June also enjoyed fishing, golfing, sewing and gardening, and she loved to travel.
In addition to her parents, June was preceded in death by her daughter, Rhonda King; brothers, Clayton Norris and Jimmy Norris; and sister, Gail Hammond.
She is survived by her husband, Vonnie Mitchell Roberts; daughter, Terri Singleton (Bob); son, Allen Jordan; grandchildren, Connor Singleton Dresmich (Nick), Robert Singleton, Brandon Gainey, Kelly King (Lizzy), Abbi Meckley (Joe), Caroline Dunn, and Joseph Jordan; great-grandchildren, Harper King, Nina and Benjamin Meckley and John Thomas Dunn; and siblings, Shirley Norris, Ronnie Norris, Ken Norris, Ray Norris and Sherry Andrews.
