Jerry Lowain Huggins Sr.
SUMMERTON-Funeral services for Jerry Lowain Huggins Sr., 75, will be held April 17 at 2 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway chapel. Burial will follow in Antioch Baptist Church cemetery in Galivants Ferry.
Mr. Huggins passed away April 13 at his home.
Born Dec. 17, 1945, in Conway, he was the son of the late James Archie Huggins and the late Retha Mae Cooper Huggins.
Survivors include his children, Jerry Lowain Huggins Jr. of Myrtle Beach and Patricia Lynn Brown and her husband Gary of Manning; his grandchildren, Brent Huggins, Brandon Huggins, Jonathan Brown, Brooke Morris and Brittany Brown; 10 great-grandchildren; his sisters, Juanita Glenn of Loris and Margie McCracken of Goose Creek; and his longtime companion, Meriland Harley of Summerton.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home April 16 from 5 p.m.-7 p.m.
Face coverings and social distancing will be required at both the visitation and funeral service.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
