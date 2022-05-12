Frances H. Duncan

LORIS-Funeral services for Frances H. Duncan, 84, will be held May 14 at 4 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Loris Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Paul Lambert. Burial will follow in Twin City Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Duncan, wife of Lloyd Duncan, passed away at her home May 6. She was the daughter of the late Johnnie Causey and the late Bessie Meeks Causey.

Mrs. Duncan was preceded in death by her first husband, Jefferson Hughes; her son, David Hughes; and her brothers, Clinton Causey, Lonnie Causey and Joseph Causey.

Survivors include her daughter, Kathy Grainger (Eddie) of Loris; her daughter-in-law, Teresa Hughes of Loris; her stepdaughter, Debbie Parrish (Lee) of North Myrtle Beach; her grandchildren, Chris Hughes, Cory Hughes, Kevin Grainger and Kelly Grainger; her stepgrandchildren, Jeremy Williams and Derek Williams; 10 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; her brother, Lloyd Dale Causey of Loris; and her sisters, Louise Hughes of Loris, Pearline Brown Mills of Murrells Inlet and Inez Todd of Conway.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.