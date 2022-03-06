Cynthia Goldfinch Turner
Funeral services for Cynthia Goldfinch Turner, 74, will be held March 9 at 1 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel with Don Odom officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mrs. Turner passed away March 6 at her residence.
Born Nov. 19, 1947 in Conway, she was a daughter of the late George Heyward Goldfinch Sr. and Margaret Brunson Goldfinch. She was a lifelong member of First united Methodist Church in Conway and was a 1965 graduate of Conway High School.
Cynthia graduated from Spartanburg Junior College and from Greenville Technical College and worked as a dental hygienist for 25 years.
In addition to her parents, Cynthia was predeceased by her husband of 31 years, William E. “Bill” Turner Jr.
Surviving are her best friend, Sam Durham; two sons, William E. “Will” Turner III and his wife, Maria, of Simpsonville, and David B. Turner and his wife, Lori, of Myrtle Beach; five grandchildren, Rebecca Lynne Turner, Rachel Erickson Turner, Sarah Elizabeth Turner, Wyatt Gregory Turner and Macy Celeste Turner; one brother, George H. Goldfinch Jr. and his wife, Susie, of Conway; and one sister, Merilyn Goldfinch Cain and her husband, Sam, of Clover.
The family will receive friends from noon-1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be sent to Coastal Education Foundation, P.O. Box 261954, Conway, SC 29528-6054.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.