William J. Bellamy
LITTLE RIVER-Funeral services for William J. Bellamy, 95, will be held Oct. 14 at 11 a.m. in Lee Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in North Myrtle Beach Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Bellamy passed away Oct. 10.
The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. prior to the service. A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com.
Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
