AYNOR-Funeral services for Wanda Gail Rabon, 58, will be held Aug. 20 at 2 p.m. in Aynor Church of God, officiated by the Rev. Timothy Julian, the Rev. Greg Cannon and Evangelist Al Allen. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mrs. Rabon, widow of Jimmy Carl Rabon, passed away Aug. 17 at her home with her loving children by her side.
Born May 29, 1963 in Marion, she was the daughter of the late James P. and Essie Mae Rabon Perritt. Mrs. Rabon was a homemaker and cherished time spent with her children and grandchildren.
Survivors include her children, Jimmy Carl Rabon Jr. and his wife Miracle Lewis Rabon, Dustin O’Brian Rabon and his wife Taylor Marie Rabon, Karon Renee Carroll and her husband Britt Carroll, and Jaime Nicole Hardwick and her husband Craig “Chopper” Hardwick; her grandchildren, Lucas Hardwick, Colton Hardwick, Ethan Carroll, Carly Carroll, BB Carroll, Bristol Smith, Tyson Smith, Polly Anna Rabon, Magnolia Rabon, Kason Rabon, and Ella Grace Rabon; her sisters, Cynthia Smith, Norma Neisz and her husband Butch Neisz, and Ethel Rabon and her husband Wade; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other extended family members and friends.
The family will receive friends at Mrs. Rabon’s home, where she will also lie in state, until the service. (7401 Louisville Road, Aynor)
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.
