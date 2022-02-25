Virginia Harrison Hardwick
Funeral services for Virginia Harrison Hardwick, 98, will be held Feb. 27 at 3 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel with the Rev. Kyle Randle officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mrs. Hardwick, widow of Charlie D. Hardwick, passed away Feb. 25.
Born in Conway, she was a daughter of the late Eddie Franklin Harrison and Mamie Virginia Eason Hardwick. She was a member of First United Methodist Church.
Surviving are one son, Frankie Hardwick (Susie) of Conway; two daughters, Ginny Leigh Cannon of Conway and Deborah Anderson (Ben) of Conway; seven grandchildren, Shea Barfield (Bart), Chad Hardwick (Shannon), Heather Cannon, Courtney Hardee, Ashley Drew (Steven), Janie Johnson (R.A.) and Hunter Anderson; 12 great-grandchildren; and two sisters-in-law, Betty Hardwick of Mt. Pleasant and Hazel Hardwick of Matthews, N.C.
The family would like to extend a special "Thank You" to her caregivers, Patricia Richardson and Marilyn Dennis and the staff of Anderson Oaks.
Memorials may be sent to First United Methodist Church, 1001 Fifth Ave. Conway, SC 29526 or to Jamestown Baptist Church, 2916 Fourth Ave., Conway, SC 29527.
Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.