Toni Kate Dew
Funeral services for Toni Kate Dew, 35, will be held April 21 at 3 p.m. in the Inman Ward Funeral Home Chapel.
Ms. Dew, of Conway, died on Easter Sunday in her home surrounded by her loving family. Born Nov. 26, 1986 in Raleigh, N.C., she was the daughter of the late Tony Andrew Dew and Retanne Baker Wright.
She is survived by one sister, Adrian Dew (Matthew Acosta) of Charlotte, N.C.; three half sisters, Opal Dew of Charlotte, N.C., Jane Dew of Conway and Lynn Kettler of Loris; stepfather, Dewey Miles Cox Jr. of Conway; and two brothers, Franklin Eugene Vonlienen III of Raleigh, N.C., and Austin Allen Ward of Conway.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by one sister, Angie Kay Dew.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service in the chapel.
