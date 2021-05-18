Elizabeth O. James
MYRTLE BEACH-Funeral services for Elizabeth O. James, 91, will be held May 21 at noon in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway chapel with Dr. Freddie Young officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mrs. James, widow of Joseph Harry James, passed away May 16 at her residence.
Born July 18, 1929, in Conway, she was the daughter of the late Garland Foster Outlaw and Harriett Vereen Outlaw. Mrs. James was a member of Sweetwater Baptist Church. She retired from the Horry County Probate Court.
Surviving are her three children, Roddy Edge (Karen), Gwen Edge, and Patty Derrick (Ben); a daughter-in-law, Rita Edge; three grandchildren, Brandon Edge (Rachel), Brittany Edge, and Kendall Edge; one great-grandchild, Jackson R. Edge; and one sister, Irene Conner.
Along with her parents and husband, Mrs. James was predeceased by her first husband, Derwood R. Edge Sr.; her beloved son, Benny Edge; and a sister, Aubrey Jamison.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Mrs. James’ caregivers, Connie, Shirl, and Annie for their special care of her during this difficult time.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the serve at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to Heartland Hospice, 2050 Corporate Centre Drive, Ste. 220, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway chapel is in charge of arrangements.
