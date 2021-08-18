Nancy Marie Rabon Dew
A funeral service for Nancy Marie Rabon Dew, 81, will be held Aug. 21 at 4 p.m. in James A. Dyal Funeral Home Oakbrook Chapel. Burial will follow in Dorchester Memory Gardens.
Mrs. Dew, of Moncks Corner, passed away Aug. 16 in Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital.
Marie was born on Jan. 1, 1940 in Horry County, a daughter of the late Empie Bart and Mandie Gasque Rabon. She grew up in Aynor. She enjoyed working in the yard and cooking and spending time with her family. She was a member of Northwoods Church.
Survivors include five children, Denise Lundy (Keith) of Goose Creek, Patsy Grubbs (Roy) of Moncks Corner, Steve Dew (Lyn) of Taylors, Nickie Bennett (Daryl) of Summerville and April Dew of Aynor; grandchildren, Rachel, Billi Jo, RJ, Michael, Brooke, Logan, Morgan, Kelsi, Kyleigh and Zayden; great-grandchildren, David, Jacob, Brandon, Jackson, Bella, Ava, Brantley, Riley, Tryston, Ryland, Skylar, Silas, Delilah, Ophelia, Evan, Sylvia, Rhemi and Ila; great-great-grandchildren, Colby and Zayn; and two siblings, Vila Ree Stevens (Wade) of Leland, N.C., and Wanda Faye Rabon of Aynor.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by two brothers and four sisters.
A visitation will be held Aug. 21 from 3 p.m.-4p.m. at James A. Dyal Funeral Home Oakbrook Chapel, 11000 Dorchester Road, Summerville, SC 29485.
The family will be at their mother’s home.
Flowers will be accepted.
A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting the James A. Dyal Funeral Home website at www.jamesadyal.com.
James A. Dyal Funeral Home, 303 South Main St., Summerville is in charge of arrangements.
Call (843) 873-4040.
