Marie Tompkins
Funeral services for Marie Tompkins, 93, will be held Jan. 3 at 2 p.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel with the Rev. Kevin Timothy Johnson officiating.
Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mrs. Tompkins passed away Dec. 30 in Conway Medical Center.
Born May 17, 1928 in Horry County, she was a daughter of the late Anson and Velma Williams Causey.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Thurman Boyd Tompkins; her son, Billy Wayne Tompkins; siblings, AW Causey, Donnie Causey, Jackie Causey, Lorraine Cartrette, Peggy Skipper Sarvis and Shirley Johnson.
Marie enjoyed cooking, spending time with her family and friends. Mrs. Tompkins is survived by her brother, Larry Dale Causey (Judy); grandchild, Jamie Tompkins (Catherine Diana Tompkins); great-grandsons, Avery and Drew Tompkins; nieces, Sherry Bellamy and Kim Rowe, along with many other family and friends who will miss her.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
