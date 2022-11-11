John Meyer
A funeral for John Meyer, 71, will be held Nov.. 19 at 2 p.m. in New Life Church Chapel in Laplata, Md. Burial will follow in New Life Cemetery.
John Meyer, 71, passed away Nov. 8 in MUSC in Charleston.
Born Nov. 21, 1950 in Cheyenne, Wyo., he was a son of the late Paul Meyer and Maria Menzer Meyer.
He is predeceased by his son, Michael Thompson; and grandchild, Desserae Harmon.
Mr. Meyer is survived by his wife of thirty-four years, Paula Goff Meyer; daughters, Debbie Hinely (Jamie), Michelle Morrison (Scott), Kelly Lee Stern, Sarah Meyer and Julie Kump (Matt); sister, Judy Peluso; thriteen grandchildren, David Hinely, Alicia Stern, Ryan Meyer, Johnny Hinely, Samantha Windsor, Michael Thompson Jr., Sarah Stern, Kaitlyn Morrsion, Alexander Kump, Christopher Kump, Haleigh Kump and Andrew M. Thompson, along with many family and friends who will miss him.
The family will receive friends Nov. 19 from noon until 2 p.m.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
