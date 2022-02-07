Jimmy Ray McDowell
LORIS-Funeral services for Jimmy Ray McDowell, 77, will be held Feb. 10 at 2 p.m. in Hardwick Memorial Chapel with Pastor Mike Kinlaw, the Rev. Brandon Jones and Jerry Rowell officiating. Committal services will be private.
Mr. McDowell passed away Feb. 5 in Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.
Born Oct. 24, 1944 in Loris, he was the son of the late William Jerry McDowell and the late Brookie Wade McDowell. Mr. McDowell was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Eunice B. McDowell; son, Jay McDowell and his wife Samantha of Myrtle Beach; daughter, Jeri Drummond and her husband Mark of McMinnville, Tenn.; many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Pam M. Willis, Penny McDowell and Sally Porter of Florida.
In addition to his parents, Mr. McDowell was predeceased by his son, James Michael McDowell; three brothers, A.J. McDowell, Walen McDowell and Larry Glenn McDowell; and four sisters, Alma Ledford, Carolyn M. Faircloth, Gladys Boyd and Lucille M. Barker.
Visitation will be held from Feb. 10, 1 p.m.-2 p.m., in Hardwick Memorial Chapel.
Memorials may be made to Bethlehem Baptist Church, 5201 S.C. 905, Conway, SC 29526. Please sign Mr. McDowell’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call (843) 756-7001.
