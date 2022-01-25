Jeremy Randall Elliott
NICHOLS-A funeral service for Jeremy Randall Elliott, 37, will be held Jan. 26 at 2 p.m. in Mt. Olive Baptist Church with the Rev. Stephen Vipperman and the Rev. Marcus Fowler officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mr. Elliott passed away Jan. 24.
Born in Mullins, he was a son of Deborah Kay Causey Elliott and the late Randolph Elliott. He was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church. Mr. Elliott was a member of the Causey Hunting Club in Nichols. He was a farmer.
Surviving, in addition to his mother, are his wife, Jessica Nicole Graham Elliott of Nichols; one son, Jeremy Kaine Elliott; one brother, Curtis Randolph Elliott (Lorelei Rautsaw) of Nichols; one sister, Wendy Elliott Bell (Gregg) of Loris; paternal grandmother, Martha Lou Elliott of Tabor City, N.C.; nieces and nephews, Ashli Bell Wright (Mark), Jordan Bell and Grayson Randolph Elliott; and a great-niece, Everleigh Reese Wright.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m.-2 p.m. at the church.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Loris Chapel is serving the family.
