Janice Marcia Nevins
Funeral services for Janice Marcia Nevins, 73, will be held Aug. 10 at 11 a.m. in Free Worship FWB Church with the Rev. Gregg Cannon officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Nevins went to be with her Lord and Savior Aug. 8 with her family by her side at her home.
Born Feb. 16, 1948 in Conway, she was a daughter of Eunice Lorene Todd Benford and the late Robert Carlton Benford Sr.
She was predeceased by her father; and a son, Lee Nevins.
Janice was a dedicated wife and loving mother, grandmother and friend to all.
Janice was a member of Free Worship FWBPH Church.
In addition to her mother, Eunice Todd Benford, she is survived by her husband, Harry Nevins; one daughter, Kelly Swearingen (Doug); one brother, Robert Carlton Benford Jr. (Hazel); two grandchildren, Ian and Lilly Swearingen; a special aunt, Eulee Jordan; and many other family and friends who will miss her.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
The family would like to send a special thank you to her hospice caregivers.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway, is serving the family.
