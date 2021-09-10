Ethel Lee Lewis Elmore
Funeral services for Ethel Lee Lewis Elmore, 86, will be held Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. in Hardwick Memorial Chapel with Pastor Marcus Fowler officiating. Committal services will be held in Cane Branch Cemetery. Visitation will be held Sept. 12, 5 p.m.-7 p.m. in Hardwick Funeral Home.
Ms. Elmore passed away Sept. 8 in Conway Hospital.
Born June 4, 1935 in Loris, she was the daughter of the late Tally Seward Lewis and the late Eula Mae Stevens Lewis. Ms. Elmore was a member of Grace Baptist Church.
Survivors include her son, Mark Elmore and his wife Kathy of Conway; daughter, Lori Teague and her husband Ron of Conway; two grandchildren, Anthony Elmore and his wife Ashley and Natalie Elmore; two great-granchildren, Savannah Elmore and Shelby Elmore; and sister, Lorena Fowler and her husband Brad of Casey.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Elmore was predeceased by her son, Thomas Elmore; daughter, Darlene Elmore; sister, Virgil Lewis Richardson; and ex-husband, Leo Elmore.
Please sign Ms. Elmore’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
