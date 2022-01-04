Donald Levan Samsel
A funeral mass for Donald Levan Samsel, 86, will be held Jan. 11 at noon in St. James Catholic Church with Father Tobon Gino officiating.
Mr. Samsel passed away Jan. 1.
Surviving are his wife of 64 years, Joan Marie Samsel; his children, Julie Kaye Stanley of Wilmington, N.C., Shelly Crouch (Michael) of Port Royal and J. Patrick Samsel (Jen) of Alpharetta, Ga.; eight grandsons; and a sister, Doris Seward of Berwick, Pa.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.