Dawn Marie Squires
AYNOR-Funeral services for Dawn Marie Squires, 38, will be held Aug. 3 at 11 a.m. in Aynor Pentecostal Holiness Church, officiated by the Rev. Keith Britt. Burial will follow in Salem Baptist Church Cemetery.
Ms. Squires passed away July 30.
Born June 12, 1983 in Loris, she was the daughter of Stanton William Squires and the late Jean Elizabeth Larrimore Squires. She was employed in the retail restaurant industry.
Surviving, in addition to her father, Stanton William Squires (Katrina Ogdin) of Aynor, are her former husband, Isaias Chaves Bento; her children, Mackenzy Bento of Myrtle Beach, Justin Squires and Elijah Benson of Conway; brothers, Stanton William Squires II of Aynor and Alex Mitchell of Myrtle Beach; paternal grandparents, JoAnn Gasque of Aynor and Homer Hucks of Murrells Inlet.
The family will receive friends Aug. 2 from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
