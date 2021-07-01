Clarence Dale Collins
Funeral services for Clarence Dale Collins, 74, will be held July 3 at 3 p.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel with the Rev. Tom Hughes officiating.
Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mr. Collins passed away July 1 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Born Sept. 2, 1946 in Horry County, he was a son of the late Robert and Lila Daisy Prevette Collins.
He was a member of Myrtle Beach S.D.A. Church and a U.S. Army veteran.
Mr. Collins is survived by his wife of fifty-years, Ernestine Collins; daughter, Sherry Dale Collins Johnson (James); sisters, Donna Smith and Joyce Hodge (Shorty); two grandchildren, Chelsea Krystine Joseph (RJ) and Shayne Johnson; two great-grandchildren; Aspen and Briar Joseph; along with many other family and friends who will miss him.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway, is serving the family.
