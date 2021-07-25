Charlie T. Suggs
LORIS-Funeral services for Charlie T. Suggs, 77, will be held July 28 at 3 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Loris Chapel with Dr. Louis Venable officiating. Burial will follow in Twin City Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Suggs passed away July 24 in the McLeod Hospice House in Florence.
Born Oct. 5, 1943 in Loris, he was a son of the late Thelbert R. and Lillian Bell Suggs. He attended Grace Baptist Church of Horry County and was a longtime insurance agent who loved serving his community.
He enjoyed collecting antique cars and watches as well as working with Horry Auto Sales as a salesman. After retirement, he spent most of his time on the family farm maintaining the property and tending to his farm animals.
He especially loved his grandchildren. Mr. Suggs was predeceased by two brothers, James Suggs and Rudolph Suggs.
Surviving are his wife of 57 years, Gloria G. Suggs of Loris; two daughters, Lisa Renee Bland (Robert) of Lexington and Regina Suggs Johnson (Timmy) of Aynor; four grandchildren, Chase Johnson (Emily Barfield) of Sapphire, N.C., Savannah Johnson (Adam Harrelson) of Aynor, and Madison Cooke and Blake Cooke of Lexington; three brothers, Billy Suggs (Maxilene) and Denzel Suggs (Karen Parker) of Loris and Dennis Suggs (Nancy) of Cayce; and three sisters, Jean Clemmons of Myrtle Beach, Vonda Englehart of Gretna, La., and Zonnie Suggs of Conway.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m.-3 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be sent to Grace Baptist Church of Horry County, 1040 Justice Loop, Loris 29569 or to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Judes Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105 or online at www.stjude.org/donate or the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kan. 66675-8516 or online at www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate
www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Loris Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
