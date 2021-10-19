Ruby Santmyers Jones

MYRTLE BEACH-A Celebration of Life for Ruby Santmyers Jones, 75, will be held Oct. 23 at 1 p.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel.

The family will receive friends from noon to 12:45 p.m. in the funeral home.

Mrs. Jones passed away Oct. 14 in Grand Strand Regional Medical Center surrounded by her loving children and grandchildren.

She was born Jan. 10, 1946 in Front Royal, Va.

She was predeceased by her first husband, Earl Taylor; her second husband, William Houston Jones; and her siblings, Jimmy Santmyers and Charles Santmyers.

She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to all. She worked very hard to provide for her family.

She cared for all CCU students that came and shopped with her at her store. She loved life and spending time with her family, especially her favorite grandchildren, Cheyenne and Davontē and her baby “Bowie”.

Mrs. Jones is survived by her children, Lisa Bowie, Samantha Hatoway and Angie Jackson; one son-in-law, Tony Bowie; nephew, Allen Santmyers; 11 grandchildren, Cheyenne, James, Davontē, Xavier, Tre, Kaela, Mariyah, Ariyanna, Jace, George and Madison; one great-grandchild, Davontē Jr.; along with many other family and friends who will miss her.

The family asks everyone to wear a facemask and social distance.

