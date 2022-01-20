James Tracey Berry
There will be a celebration of life for James Tracey Berry, 77, Jan. 23, from 5 p.m.-7 p.m., in Chestnut Hill Restaurant in Myrtle Beach.
Berry, of Myrtle Beach, was the adopted son of Rowland and Albertine McKellar, beloved home economics teacher in Rowland. Tracey grew up in Little Rock, S.C. After graduating from Rowland High School in 1967, he attended Campbell College. Afterward, he joined the U.S. Navy.
He served our country with three tours in Vietnam and toured the world while in the Navy. He worked as an interior decorator, artist and restaurateur. Tracey had many talents, including an unbelievable love of people and the ability to keep them all connected. He was responsible for the annual celebration of life for Albertine McKellar that will continue, with James Tracey’s life being included.
He leaves behind many family members and friends, including a special love for little Ayden Bowie, whom he considered his grandchild. One of the recent highlights of his life was being able to attend the Polar Express this holiday season with Ayden.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Home is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.