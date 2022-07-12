Jackie Mishoe Martin
LORIS-Jackie Mishoe Martin, 64, passed away July 9 in Grand Strand Regional Medical Center. Born Sept. 24, 1957 in Loris, she was a daughter of Dorothy Lowder Vaughn and the late John Henry Mishoe.
She was predeceased by her grandmother, Ruth Lowder.
She is survived by her longtime companion, Marty Pridgen; his children, Juliet Pridgen and Nick McDowell (Cheyene); grandchildren, Brantley and Angeline; brothers, Ronnie Mishoe (Gail), Laymon Mishoe (Shirell), Vivion Mishoe (Sherry), Henry Mishoe, Robbie Vaughn and Lil Fred Vaughn; sister, Tammy Vaughn (Paul); special niece, Christy Mishoe (Johnny); special cousin, Lois Allen (VC); nieces and nephews, Anne, Brandon, Katie, Josh, Tara, Matthew, Tiffany, Tabitha, CJ, Christopher, Amber, Telissa, Destiny, Lisa, RJ, Heath, Heather, Robert and Ruby, along with many other family and friends who will miss her.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled for a later date.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
