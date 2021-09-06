Susan Rebecca LeGette
AYNOR-A Celebration of Life Service for Susan Rebecca LeGette, 59, was held Sept. 6 at 1856 Lees Landing Circle Conway.
Ms. LeGette, of Aynor, died Sept. 4. Born in Conway, she was a daughter of the late Douglas LeGette and Helen Collins LeGette.
Ms. LeGette was a mother, sister, grandmother and friend. She was a very kindhearted person, who would help anyone in need. She enjoyed spending time with her friends and loved her grandchildren very much. She enjoyed the outdoors and loved going to the river.
She is survived by one son, Joel Vaught; two daughters, Rachelle Adams (Joseph) and Shana Vaught; a sister, Kathie Tindal (Johnny); two grandchildren, Asher Adams and Abraham Adams, along with many family and friends who will miss her.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
