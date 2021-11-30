Jonathan Keith Illingworth
A Celebration of Life for Jonathan Keith Illingworth, 39, was held in the Lewis Crematory and Funeral Service Chapel Nov. 18.
Mr. Illingworth passed away Nov. 12.
Jonathan was born Oct. 1, 1982 to Beth and Keith Illingworth.
He was raised in Garden City and attended Socastee High School.
Other than his parents, Beth and Keith, left to cherish his memory are his son, Tanner Newton; his daughter, A'leah Ledbetter Garcia; his brothers, Erik and Christopher Illingworth and Jamey Smith; and his sister, Mary Illingworth.
Jonathan was preceded in death by his brother, Zachary Illingworth in 2001.
Jay Bieber, drug counselor for J. Reuben Long, officiated the Celebration of Life.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family. Call (843) 294-0011.
