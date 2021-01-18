Harold D. Hardee
LORIS-Funeral services for Harold D. Hardee, 80, will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Loris Chapel with the Rev. Russell Long officiating. Burial will follow in Bayboro Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m.Tuesday at the funeral home.
Mr. Hardee passed away Jan. 15.
Born March 15, 1940, in Loris, he was a son of the late Donnie Woodrow Hardee and Valene Spivey Hardee.
He was born and raised in Bayboro and later settled in Tabor City, N.C.
Mr. Hardee was employed as a truck driver for over 50 years and was a loving father and grandfather.
He was predeceased by his wife, Betty J. Hardee; one brother, Ronald Alvin Hardee; and two sisters, Margrette Hardee and Martha Hardee.
Surviving are his daughter, Jessica Prince (Johnny) of Loris; four grandchildren, Cassie Stalvey (Bradley), Taylor White and Selena Gause (Ryan) and Bryan Todd; eight great-grandchildren; two brothers, Donnie Hardee (Beth) and Norman Hardee (Jana).
Malcolm “Don” Owen Grainger
LORIS-Graveside services with military honors for Malcolm “Don” Owen Grainger, 80, will be held at 2 p.m. on Jan. 18 in Grainger Cemetery with Pastor Jimmy Floyd officiating.
Mr. Grainger passed away on Jan. 12.
Mr. Grainger was born in Loris Dec. 7, 1940, to the late Malcolm Archie Grainger and the late Jennie Capytola Ward Grainger. Mr. Grainger served his country with courage and honor in the U.S. Air Force.
After the military he worked as a machine mechanic until his retirement, and he was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church.
Survivors include his daughter, Pam Grainger of Loris; brother, William “Billy” Grainger of Conway; three grandchildren, Brandy McKenzie Williamson, Sean Wayne Grainger and Ethan Owen Grainger; and five great-grandchildren, Dakota Williamson, Haley Williamson, Destiny Grainger, Brianna Grainger and Jaeda Grainger.
Mr. Grainger was predeceased by his son, Matthew Owen Grainger; grandchild, Jennie Brooke Roberts; two brothers, Benson Grainger and Jimmy D. Grainger; and sister, Betty Jo Jones.
The family asks that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Veterans Victory House, 2461 Sidney Road, Walterboro, SC 29488.
Evelyn Norris Worley
LITTLE RIVER-Funeral services for Evelyn Norris Worley, 92, will be held at 1 p.m. on Jan. 20 in Pleasant Plain Baptist Church with Pastor Dennis Williams and the Rev. Jesse Mooney officiating. Committal services will follow in North Myrtle Beach Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. until the time of service on Jan. 20 in Pleasant Plain Baptist Church.
Mrs. Worley passed away from cancer on Jan. 16 at her home.
Born on July 31, 1928, in Whiteville, N.C., she was the daughter of the late Ed Norris and the late Della Skipper Norris. Mrs. Worley worked as a farmer with her husband until her retirement, and she was a longtime member of Pleasant Plain Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school for many years.
Mrs. Worley was a loving mother, a wonderful cook and extremely resourceful in the love and care she provided for her family.
She taught her children to love and respect everyone and all of God’s creatures and blessings. Mrs. Worley would want each of you to know that she truly loved you, and to please make sure that you are right with the Good Lord so that when your time comes she may see you again!
Survivors include her son, Harold Gene Worley Sr. of Little River; four daughters, Judy W. Clemmons and her husband Waddell of Supply, N.C., Kathy W. Bellamy and her husband Bryan, Carol W. Shelley and her husband Pete, and Patricia W. Green of Little River; 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Cleatus Cartrette of Whiteville, N.C., and Ruth Hefner of Newton, N.C.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Worley was predeceased by her husband, Roy Worley; one son, Roy Dale Worley; one daughter-in-law, Sandra Worley; one son-in-law, Ron Green; her four brothers, Mack Norris, Asher Norris, Clayton Norris and Lee Norris; two sisters, Bulah N. Cribb and Connie N. Hinson; and two brothers-in-law, Doc Cartrette and James Hefner.
Everyone in attendance will be required to wear a mask and observe social distancing guidelines.
For this reason space will be limited in the church.
