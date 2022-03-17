After two years of COVID-19 cancellations, the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in North Myrtle Beach is back on for Saturday, March 12 beginning at 9 a.m.
Dale Riser with the North Strand Optimist Club said that one big change this year is that the parade route will be in the opposite direction.
“We will be staging on Ocean Boulevard,” Riser said. “It will run the exact same route except in reverse, ending up on Main St and old Kings Highway.”
Event organizers urge everyone to get their seats all set up by 8:30 a.m. with their beach chairs and blankets in anticipation of the two-hour parade.
The event, which is one of the largest on the Grand Strand according to organizers, is followed by a street festival that will include three stages of live Irish music and other performances throughout the afternoon.
More than 100 vendors will be set up for the day with a variety of treats, arts, crafts and goodies for everyone, and Main Street businesses will be ready to show off their goods.
A children’s fun area complete with rides and games for all ages will be setup for families ready to celebrate the day together.
Paradegoers are encouraged to dress festively and wear their best green attire, and the most creative Leprechaun costume will win the prize for “North Myrtle Beach’s Best Leprechaun”.
Souvenir T-shirts will be available for purchase at the Parks and Recreation tent and will sell out fast.
Main Street will be closed to traffic at 8:15 a.m., and Ocean Boulevard will be closed between 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. immediately following the parade. Main Street from Ash Street to Ocean Boulevard will remain closed after the parade for the festival.
Public parking is available beside the Convenience Store & More at 250 Main Street, at the North Myrtle Beach Family Practice office at 86 Cedar Avenue, at McLean Park at 93 Oak Drive, and at the Bi-Lo Shopping Center on Main Street.
Schedule of Events
Community Stage - sponsored by Freedom Boat Club
11:00 am - 11:30 Triple Toe Cloggers
11:30 -pm - 12:00 pm NMB School of Performing Arts
Parade Awards
12:00 pm - 1:30 pm Mark McKinney & Co.
1:30 pm - 1:45 pm Coastal Carolina Shields Pipes and Drums
2:00 pm - 4:00 pm Sweet Sweet
Irish Stage - sponsored by Flynn’s Irish Tavern
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM The Fiddler and The Flutist
12:00 PM - 12:15 PM Coastal Carolina Shields Pipes and Drums
12:15 PM- 1:00 PM The Fiddler and the Flutist
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM Tan & Sober Gentlemen
2:30 PM - Leprechaun Contest
2:45 PM - Shepard’s Pie Eating Contest
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM Tan & Sober Gentlemen
Ocean Stage - sponsored by Best Home & Property Services
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Southside Saints
1:30 PM - 4:00 PM The Tonez
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.