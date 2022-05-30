Tony Glenn Todd
Funeral services for Tony Glenn Todd, 54, will be held June 2 at 2 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel with the Rev. Danny Banks officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mr. Todd passed away May 29.
Born in Conway, he was a son of Charles Laverne Todd Sr. and Donna Jean Bone Todd. He was employed with Conway Wrecker.
Mr. Todd had an official Nascar Driver’s License and was a professional racecar driver, racing on asphalt and dirt, oval and round tracks. He was known at the Myrtle Beach Speedway as "Mr. Excitement".
Surviving in addition to his parents of Conway are his son, Tony Glenn Todd II (Montana) of Conway; one brother, Charles Laverne Todd Jr. (Sarah) of Conway; one sister, Debra Jean Todd Jordan (Michael) of Conway; and his ex-wife, Christal Todd of Conway.
