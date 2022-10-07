Robert “Robbie” Lee Livingston
Memorial services for Robert “Robbie” Lee Livingston, 71, will be held Oct. 10 at 3 p.m. in Hardwick Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Lloyd Williamson officiating.
Mr. Livingston passed away Sept. 30 at his home following an illness.
Born May 31, 1951 in Loris, he was the son of the late Albert Livingston and the late Evelyn Mae Page Livingston. Mr. Livingston was a lifelong farmer, who became a heavy equipment operator after his retirement. He was a devoted member of Harvest Baptist Church and will be most remembered for his selfless love of God and family.
Survivors include his wife, Dorothy Livingston of the home; three daughters, Robbin Livingston, Jennifer Livingston Phillips and her husband Richard and Lois Page Livingston and her fiancé Roy Cox, all of Loris; eleven grandchildren, Elizabeth Livingston, Tina Simmons and her husband Shelton, Kelsey Lewis, Logon Phillips and his wife Constance, Robert Lewis, Kaeleigh Phillips, Rivers Long, Grace Phillips, Savannah Long, Sophia Cox and Phoenix Cox; three great-grandchildren, Ivey Phillips, Jaxson Woods and Jacob Lemay; and one sister, Cheryl Monts and her husband Roddy of Irmo.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Livingston was predeceased by his daughter, Dana Livingston Lewis; grandson, Peyton Long; two brothers, Terry Clifton Livingston and Albert Dale Livingston; and sister, Bonnie Lois Livingston.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to service on Monday at Hardwick Memorial Chapel. Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society at https://donate3.cancer.org. Please sign Mr. Livingston’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.