The sound of storefront bells chiming will fill the streets of downtown Conway next weekend as local businesses welcome an influx of shoppers on Small Business Saturday.
“Small Business Saturday is one of our biggest days every year. As a small business we work hard to attract every customer,” said Laura Abernathy, owner of Fourth and Main, a furniture store on Laurel Street. “We do not have teams of employees or departments that handle certain aspects of our business. It is all on us. So when a customer comes to visit us we smile with pride. When they make a purchase in store or online it is even more of a reward for us because we worked so hard for that sale.”
Small Business Saturday is an annual event founded by American Express meant to encourage shoppers to seek out their holiday gifts and other purchases at local businesses.
The event will take place on Nov. 26, the day after Black Friday.
“If you shop small, you can come in and know the faces of the people that are working there, you can try on the clothes and it’s just more personal,” said Maxilyn Lee, owner of Sa'Shay on Main, a women’s clothing boutique. “And small businesses are more involved in the community than those big box stores.”
Downtown Conway is home to numerous locally owned businesses, most of which are within walking distance from one another. Shoppers can buy a locally sourced cup of hot chocolate then walk only a few feet into another store to peruse holiday goodies.
“If you don’t support local, your downtowns dry up and all that’s left are Walmarts and big businesses," said Marsha Taylor, owner of The Trestle Bakery and Cafe on Main Street. "With small businesses, you can build relationships with your customers and many of them are family and friends.”
Dawn Richardson, owner of Grady’s Jewelers on Laurel Street, said she hopes that locals will shop small in order to support the families of small business owners.
“With small businesses, you are helping moms get their daughters’ cheerleading uniforms or dance uniforms or their sons’ football uniforms,” she said. “You’re not filling the pockets of corporate, you’re helping families.”
