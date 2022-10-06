The folks at Little Spider Creations in Loris take pride in scaring the daylights out of people. As a matter of fact, they’ve done that worldwide.
This Halloween season, they’re keeping their creativity and talents home in Loris with a gigantic haunted house inside their warehouse at 4613 Broad St. Called “Your Worst Nightmare,” the elaborate production will be open to scare everyone on Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Halloween.
The Brawner family owned business makes a living by building haunted houses and anything else someone can dream up for clients from across the United States and Europe. The company was started by Marc, the dad, in 1991 in Colorado as Little Spider Productions and eventually evolved into the present-day Little Spider Creations in Loris.
Sons Tony and David Brawner were busy this week putting on the finishing touches to the Loris haunted house. Both sons said this project comes from the heart since it’s their own and not going to someone else.
“We love this area and are very excited about being part of the Loris Halloween celebration and a part of the upcoming Loris Bog-off,” Tony Brawner said. “This has become an all-hands-on-deck venture with not only our crew but our spouses and children pitching in, too.”
David Brawner said the Loris production has been a collaborative effort from everybody in the building.
“Our dad does most of the creations and designs, but we all have contributed to this and we’re very proud of it,” he said.
The haunted house is actually a series of rooms built inside the warehouse with lights, sounds and actors in just the right places to startle all comers.
Being a part of a haunted house is nothing new to either of them.
“I remember my first haunted house when I was six,” Tony Brawner said. “They put me under a bed with some hands on a pipe that I would stick out at people’s feet when they walked by.”
It seems David Brawner has some experience in scaring folks, too.
“I’m the chainsaw specialist,” David Brawner said. “I’ve actually done the chainsaw all over the country.”
Tony Brawner chimed in, “He actually scared Teller of Penn and Teller in Las Vegas.”
Haunted houses are the “bread and butter” of the Little Spider projects but they don’t limit themselves to just the Halloween season. They have made special projects for many of the more famous amusement parks in this country and even in Spain along with movie sets and even specialty-themed air BnBs.
Even as the brothers put the finishing touches on the Loris project, other employees were working on themed designs for other clients. Most of the projects begin as huge blocks of Styrofoam that are cut, designed and painted to make almost anything imaginable.
“We do everything in house,” David Brawner said. “Dad does the creativity and designs. We have designers who do the sculpting, Tony Brawner does the electronics and I do the painting.”
Mom, Laurie, does the bookkeeping for the company. Her sons credit her for their relocation to Horry County.
“Mom fell in love with the beach, so here we are,” Tony Brawner said.
Both brothers say their move to Loris has been great for the company.
“Everyone is so nice and accepting,” Tony Brawner said. “Samantha Norris at the chamber has been very supportive.”
The dress rehearsal for “Your Worst Nightmare” is Thursday night, Oct. 6, with the first night for the public Friday, Oct. 7.
