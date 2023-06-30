The Fourth of July holiday is approaching, with fireworks shows, flyovers and a boat parade set for the Myrtle Beach area.
This year, Fourth of July is on Tuesday. As the Myrtle Beach area prepares for the holiday, here is what to expect along the Grand Strand.
FIREWORKS
A colorful fireworks display will be shown at Broadway at the Beach in Myrtle Beach as part of the shopping and entertainment center’s Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza over Lake Broadway beginning at 10 p.m., according to the Broadway at the Beach website.
A dance party with family friendly entertainer Mr. Nigel as well strolling costume stilt walkers will be performing on the boardwalk throughout the day prior to the fireworks’ launch.
Barefoot Landing in North Myrtle Beach will also hold its own Fourth of July fireworks display at 10 p.m. along with strolling characters and live music to liven up the day in buildup to big SummerFest! fireworks show.
Folks looking to spend their Fourth of July on the beach and/or near the ocean can find a spot to kick back and enjoy the night sky color explosions on the shores near Cherry Grove Pier beginning at 9:30 p.m. or at 2nd Avenue Pier in Myrtle Beach starting at 10 p.m.
Those spending Independence Day further south can see colorful fireworks from and near East Bay Park in Georgetown, beginning at 9:30 p.m. through 11 p.m. Onlookers can tune into WGEO 105.7 to listen to synchronized music during the fireworks show.
FLYOVER
Vintage United States military aircraft and F-16s from the South Carolina Air National Guard’s 169th Fighter Wing followed by C-17s and warbirds will soar over Myrtle Beach and Pawleys Island beaches starting at 1 p.m. in Cherry Grove, according to the Salute to the Shore flyover schedule. Beachgoers on the Atlantic Ocean shores will be in the prime location to see the aircraft show soar over the coast.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their own American flags and festive 4th of July gear to wave during the celebration.
The aircraft flyovers will be visible from Cherry Grove beginning at 1 p.m., Myrtle Beach beginning at 1:03 p.m., and Pawleys Island beginning at Pawleys Island at 1:06 p.m. All times are approximate.
BOAT PARADE
The Murrells Inlet Marshwalk will host its 40th annual boat parade in the city water channels, showcasing festively decorated boats as the cruise through the inlet waters for families to see beginning at 6 p.m.
Live music, food and drinks will entertain attendees throughout the day in buildup to the 20-minute-plus colorful fireworks display that will be set off at 10 p.m.
FIREWORK SAFETY AND TIPS
Fireworks are illegal to shoot on the beaches or on public property in Myrtle Beach, according to the city’s ordinance. Anyone who violates this may be fined $250 for the first offense and $500 for the second offense and subsequent violations in the same year.
Last year, Myrtle Beach’s firework rules changed to allow fireworks on private property 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. and until 12:30 a.m. on July 5 and New Year’s Day.
Fireworks are not allowed within the city limits of North Myrtle Beach, except through special permits granted by the city council, according to the city.
In the city of Conway, city residents can shoot off fireworks on the Fourth of July between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. as long as they follow proper safety guidelines.
Residents living in unincorporated Horry County can also launch fireworks in areas that are not designated as Fireworks Prohibited Areas, as long as a burn ban is not in place.
Residents looking to launch their own fireworks should observe local weather conditions and be wary of launching in dry weather or dry areas, always have an adult present when shooting fireworks, only launch them outdoors and away from homes, and ensure people and pets are out of range before lighting fireworks, according to the City of Conway. Also, keep a bucket of water or other source of water on hand for in case of a fire-related emergency.
During or after igniting fireworks, people should also never point or throw fireworks, never try to relight or handle malfunctioning fireworks, avoid experimenting with personally crafted fireworks, and light fireworks one at a time before moving away at a quick pace.
Malfunctioned or used fireworks should be doused in water and discarded properly.
