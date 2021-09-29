The Federal Emergency Management Agency will soon take a new approach to flood insurance rates that should result in decreased costs for most policyholders.

The new risk rating methodology is expected to reduce premiums for two-thirds of policyholders across the country, according to FEMA, and individuals will no longer have to pay “more than their share” in flood insurance coverage based on a home’s value.

Policyholders will pay a rate proportionate to their property risk, said David Maurstad, senior executive of FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program.

“We’re moving away from the 1970s rather static measurement [of] just looking at the property’s elevation within a zone on a flood insurance rate map,” he said, adding FEMA will now incorporate a number of flooding variables.

Maurstad also added there’s greater transparency to how the program is funded.

The current rating system takes into account variables including the flood insurance rate map zone, base flood elevation, foundation type and structural elevation in special flood hazard areas only.

The new risk rating methodology, which will begin Oct. 1, takes into account the cost to rebuild, as well as distance to the coast, ocean and river, river class, flood type, ground elevation, first floor height and construction or foundation type.

The change at the national level will most certainly impact Horry County — an area prone to flooding particularly in the Socastee, Bucksport, Loris, Longs and Conway areas located along the Waccamaw River and Intracoastal Waterway.

“The methodology is unique to each individual property,” said April O’Leary, leader of Horry County Rising. “It’s data driven, it’s science driven.”

O’Leary said Horry County Rising supports FEMA’s new methodology and the organization was part of the drafting process for the risk rating system several years ago.

“ I don’t think it’s the end-all, be-all,” O’Leary said. “It's a better understanding of flood risk and the unique property you own and what the flood risk could be. Half the battle is knowing how high your risk is.”