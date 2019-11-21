Authorities arrested a 31-year-old man last week after he threatened to kill his former coworkers at a Carolina Forest business, according to an Horry County police report.
Steven Ray Woodring of Conway has been charged with second-degree assault, records show.
On Friday, an officer was called to Conbraco Industries off of U.S. 501.
While en route, the officer was told that Woodring was an ex-employee who had been terminated earlier that day and had made threats to kill workers at the business, according to the police report.
“The complainant advised that he has been seen in the area several times since he was terminated today, and is currently in the area down a dirt path near the business in a green colored SUV,” the report said.
The officer found a green SUV across the street from the business upon his arrival.
Woodring appeared to be walking from the edge of a wooded area into the passenger side of the vehicle, and another person was in its driver's seat. Both of them were detained.
During the investigation, Woodring was found to be in possession of guns and ammunition that were on the SUV’s back seat, the report said.
The officer reviewed a voicemail left by Woodring on the business’ phone, the report said.
Woodring stated his name and addressed the victim, according to the report, saying: "You will get what's coming to you."
The guns and ammo were seized and Woodring was taken into custody.
The other subject was not charged, Horry County Police Department spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov said.
Online jail records show Woodring was released from jail Saturday. His bond had been set at $10,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.