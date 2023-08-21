Horry County Schools fielded a fleet of 374 buses last year that served thousands of bus stops and 57 schools with 1,366 routes, traveling over 4.8 million miles. They’ll be on the road again starting Monday as the 2023-24 school year opens countywide.
"Safety is the number one thing with school buses. You carry the most valuable of commodities,” said Ronny Townsend, executive director of the South Carolina Association for Pupil Transportation, a nonprofit group of transportation officials that promotes school bus safety.
With many motorists unaware that school is starting, city of Conway Public Information Officer June Wood said motorists need a reminder that kids will be back on the streets, and buses will be back on the roads.
But officials say ensuring safe passage to school goes far beyond reminding motorists to be careful around the big, yellow buses.
Cpl. Tyres Nesmith, a supervisor of school resource officers with the Conway Police Department, said when schools open, children will gather at roadside bus stops, sometimes before sunrise, and rarely stand still.
Others, she said, will walk to school, and sometimes yield to temptation and cross in the middle of the street.
Even parents who chauffeur their children can put them at risk, Nesmith said, if they pick up or drop-off outside the mandated zones at schools in ill-advised attempts to beat the bell or save a few minutes.
On the bus, children need to sit down, and stay seated and subdued, so as not to distract the bus driver, Townsend advised.
Horry County Schools is in the process of trying to fill 85 bus driver vacancies, but they have some transportation substitutes who will help at the start of the school year.
"It will take longer in the first two weeks as we get adjusted. We ask for patience as we make sure that we have the routes the right way ..." said Mary Anderson, HCS chief of Human Resources.
HCS is launching new bus routing software called TYLER this year. The software is a comprehensive bus and student management solution that map bus locations, communicate stops and more. Leaders are in the final phases of launching the program, and hope by mid-school year to have a parent map available for parents to see where their childrens' buses are located on the route.
Bus safety
School buses are one of the safest means of transportation. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, less than 1% of all traffic collisions in the country involve school transportation vehicles.
But collisions can and do happen.
There were 492 crashes statewide involving school buses in the 2021-22 school year, according to data from the South Carolina Highway Patrol. NHTSA reported 1,125 school-transportation-related fatalities from 2011-2020, an average of 113 deaths per year.
One of the most common mistakes that motorists make is passing a school bus that is boarding or discharging passengers.
“They need to be watching out for stop signs coming out on the buses,” Townsend said, adding motorists should also watch for flashing lights on the bus, a precursor to stopping to pick up or drop off children.
“If it’s a two-lane road, traffic in both directions must to stop. If it’s a divided four-lane, only the traffic following the bus has to stop,” Townsend explained.
He urged caution, and not just for safety’s sake. Buses carry cameras that record license plates, and stop-arm violations carry a $1,000 fine for a first offense in South Carolina.
School resource officers, Nesmith said, vigorously pursue all violators without exception.
Townsend said the penalties — and the guilt — is much more severe if you harm a child on a bus, at a bus stop or walking to school. “Nobody wants to do that,” he said.
Children also need to mind their manners on the bus, and consider the ride as the beginning and the end of the school day. Bus drivers, Townsend said, have enough to deal with piloting 40 feet of school bus through traffic.
“Parents need to tell their children to get in their seat and stay there. Don’t be causing a ruckus that makes the driver look away from the road,” he said.
Motorists should also pay careful attention in areas where buses and other traffic exit and enter schools, Nesmith advised.
Bus stop safety
Another danger zone is the bus stop.
“Stay away from the roadway,” Nesmith cautions students who wait at bus stops.
And implement the buddy system, designating friends to watch your back, and you watch theirs.
While children can’t be expected to stand like statues, Nesmith said “if the bus stop is on a busy street, they don’t need to be horse-playing around.”
At some bus stops out in the county, children board the bus as early as 5:50 a.m., Nesmith said, and darkness compounds the danger due to poor visibility.
She recommends that parents put reflective tape on backpacks or otherwise use reflective material to make sure children can be seen.
Nesmith also suggests that parents walk the route to the bus stop with their children, and inspect the site to establish boundaries.
And she reminds students to wait for the bus to come to a complete stop and for the door to open before moving toward the curb.
Situational awareness is the key.
“Be aware of your surroundings,” Nesmith advises, noting children need to pay attention and guard against everything from a stranger at the bus stop to a car careening onto the sidewalk to avoid a rear-end collision.
Sidewalk safety
For some kids, school is just a hop, skip and a jump away. And that means walking, which can pose its own particular hazards, according to Nesmith, from loose dogs to stranger danger and cars in crosswalks.
Again, Nesmith advises situational awareness, strength in numbers and advance preparations by parents, who should walk the route to school with their child, pointing out hazards.
The buddy system also applies to walking. Nesmith said its best to walk with other kids from the neighborhood, with the group being more visible to drivers and more likely to notice dangers than individual pedestrians.
The most common mistake that Nesmith has witnessed is students who “don’t look both ways before crossing the street” and fail to use marked crosswalks when crossing.
Second-place goes to students walking to school with their noses buried in their phones.
"Don’t do that. Don’t be on the phone,” Nesmith said.
