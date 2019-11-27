Q. Is there a state mental hospital in South Carolina or a long-term mental facility? I’ve looked online and haven’t found one.
A. We turned to the S.C. Department of Mental Health for an answer to your question. Spokesperson Tracy LaPointe provided this response.
“Thank you for your question. As South Carolina’s public mental health system, the South Carolina Department of Mental Health treats adults with serious and persistent mental illnesses and children with serious emotional disturbances, providing outpatient mental health services through a network of 16 community mental health centers and associated clinics, serving all 46 counties, and psychiatric hospital services via three State hospitals, including one for substance use treatment. The Agency's two inpatient psychiatric hospitals, G. Werber Bryan (Columbia) and Patrick B. Harris (Anderson), are primarily for short-term stabilization, not long-term care.
“South Carolinians seeking long-term care for folks with other needs, such as those living with Alzheimer's disease, developmental disabilities and the like, may reach out to the S.C. Department of Health and Human Services Bureau of Long Term Care at (803) 898-0178 or the S.C. Department on Aging at 1 (800) 868-9095.
“To find SCDMH mental health services in your area, visit www.scdmh.org or call (803) 898-8581.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.