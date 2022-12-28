Headlines from the City of Loris in 2022 involved expanding recreational facilities, working to craft a downtown master plan and new businesses moving into the Loris Commerce Park.
“I’m proud of the City of Loris,” said Loris Mayor Todd Harrelson of 2022. “I think we’ve come together as the citizens and the city itself and the store owners. We’ve all come together with a common goal, and we make mistakes but we are better at correcting them now than before. I feel like the whole year was positive.”
Here’s a look back at topics covered throughout the last year in Loris.
Loris names interim administrator
Loris City Council started off the year by naming a new interim administrator after being without any type of full-time or interim administrator for more than a year.
The council unanimously voted to name William Clay Young as interim administrator in January during a special meeting.
Young has worked throughout the year to help the city get the ball rolling with creating a downtown master plan, helped the city work on completing its past-due audits and determine how it will spend American Rescue Plan funds.
The city has extended Young’s contract through November 2023.
Downtown master plan, development
City officials are in the process of finding a consulting firm to hire that would craft a master plan for the downtown area.
In November, city council voted to open the bidding process, which closed Dec. 12.
Having a plan will be something city officials can show to future investors and ideally help them want to build businesses or more into the city, interim city administrator Young has said.
This year, businesses have announced they would be setting up shop or expanding at the Loris Commerce Park. These businesses include a sock distributor and a food distributor, and they plan to invest millions of dollars in Horry County and bring dozens of jobs.
Carolina Food Service, a business that caters to Mexican restaurants in the Carolinas, announced a $3.8 million investment in June to recruit 71 employees and add 20,000 square feet of space to its building at the Loris Commerce Park.
Most recently, Moose Logistics & Distribution announced it would be opening its first South Carolina facility in Loris and operations are expected to begin by March 2023. The company said it is a $2.6 million investment that would bring 75 new jobs over the next five years.
Additionally, the city is getting its first Tractor Supply which is currently under construction. It’s expected to be completed in 2023.
The city has seen an increase in annexations and development this year, too, city officials said. This growth is expected to continue into the new year.
“Annexations are way up,” Harrelson said. “And I think annexations will continue to go up, which, you know, will broaden the tax basis.”
Another Bog-Off
The Loris Bog-Off grows and grows each year.
This year, Pepper Lilly from Murrells Inlet won the 43rd annual Bog-Off. It was the second time he had competed in the contest.
This year's first runner up award went to Jarrett Johnson and the people's choice was awarded to Rico Bellamy.
While restaurants downtown ran out of chicken bog because of the thousands of visitors, retail businesses saw an increase in foot traffic.
“That’s what it’s for, to promote Loris and help the business owners,” Harrelson said after the event. “I think it’s going to get even bigger. We try to tweak it every year to make it better.”
Sports and rec expanding
The city hopes to break ground in the near future and clear property to expand its sports and recreational facilities off Heritage Road, city officials said.
Loris closed on property in October that council agreed to purchase for $150,000, records state. The roughly 38-acre property near the city's current recreational facilities was purchased in part to help with nearby flooding as well as to add more areas for outdoor recreation and a potential gym.
“We’ve got to draw up some stuff on the flood ponds…and we’ve got to draw up the actual layout of it,” Harrelson said.
American Rescue Plan funds, audits
The city is still in the process of completing its past-due audits. Auditors are currently working to finish up all audits by April, city officials said.
“That’s huge,” Harrelson said, adding it has been a process to catch up. “They’re getting it done. Thank goodness.”
City council still has American Rescue Plan funds it has to spend by the fall of 2023.
City council created a separate budget for its American Rescue Plan funds for just over $687,000 during its budget season earlier this year. City officials have had multiple discussions about spending the funds to help with water and sewer projects. (City council was expected to hold a special meeting Tuesday night after press time to discuss ARP funds. Check MyHorryNews.com for updates.)
Looking ahead
As the city moves into a new year, it will see an election in November as three council seats and the mayor’s seat is up for reelection.
Harrelson said he hopes to see the city involved in completing renovations to the State Theater on Main Street.
“I think it’s sort of our duty to help them with something that’s a historical landmark,” Harrelson said.
He’s also hoping action will be taken regarding the old high school, as well as breaking ground on recreational facilities, and he hopes next year’s Christmas celebrations will be bigger than ever.
