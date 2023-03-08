Months after a Marion man was convicted of killing an 80-year-old grandmother from Green Sea, her family has filed a suit against OnStar, alleging the company refused to release her location around the time she was murdered.

The wrongful death lawsuit claims OnStar was negligent and was informed repeatedly that Mary Ann Elvington was in danger, but would not release her location to her family or local law enforcement.

In March 2021, the Green Sea family searched for answers after Elvington went missing.

Elvington had been kidnapped from her home and later found in the Zion community in Marion County.

Elvington’s 2012 Buick Lacrosse was equipped with an OnStar subscription when she went missing, the lawsuit states, and OnStar had the ability to instantly access real-time information about her vehicle, including the number of passengers, navigation history, speed, the route and direction of travel and other live data. OnStar also could have instantly alerted law enforcement and shared tracking information to help locate the vehicle, the suit states.

Elvington’s son contacted OnStar and reported his mother was in danger, but OnStar refused to provide the vehicle’s location, the lawsuit states. OnStar did place a three-way call to the vehicle, and Elvington confirmed she was in the vehicle but did not know her general location or destination.

During that call, Elvington refused to respond when OnStar asked if she would pull over and contact police. “OnStar terminated the call and discontinued aid” to Elvington, the lawsuit states.

Elvington’s movements in the vehicle were monitored by OnStar but not shared with her son or law enforcement, the lawsuit alleges, adding she was killed while her children and local authorities attempted to find her.

Days after Elvington was murdered, Dominique Davonah Brand was charged in connection with the case. Brand was convicted of kidnapping resulting in death, carjacking resulting in death and use of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence resulting in death in September.