Myrtle Beach is cleaner after dozens of people strolled up and down the beach picking up trash as part of World Oceans Day on Wednesday.
World Oceans Day was created to raise global awareness about the ocean’s resources.
For Cheyenne Cunningham, the day means more.
“To me, every day is World Oceans Day,” said Cunningham, director of Wednesday’s cleanup. “I’m so passionate about this. I eat, sleep and breathe the ocean and the coasts. I’m trying to bring recognition to a day that should be a whole lot more important to everyone else."
This is the second year Cunningham has led the charge on a beach cleanup on World Oceans Day. She said there were about 20 people helping clean up in last year's event and those numbers doubled for this year’s cleanup in Myrtle Beach.
Glenn Duke took part in Wednesday’s cleanup efforts, continuing a tradition he’s done for years. Duke, who has lived in the area for about 25 years, said every time he takes a walk on the beach he tries to pick up trash. He said he takes two bags with him each time, one for fossils and one for trash.
“Guess what fills up the fastest?” he said, adding he typically has a bag of trash before he has a third of a bag filled with fossils.
Duke said cleanup of the beaches is not just important, it’s necessary.
“If you say the beach is for you, then you need to take care of it,” Duke said. “If you bring it down, take it back. It’s a simple concept.”
Along with locals, several state and local organizations did their part Wednesday with people from Santee Cooper, Sustain Coastal and Love Blue, Inc.
Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette was also in attendance Wednesday, doing her part for a cause that is close to her heart.
“I want to lead from the front and make sure people know that I’m not just telling people to clean up, I’m cleaning up, too,” Evette said.
Evette has a second home near Myrtle Beach and said she makes picking up trash part of family walks on the beach. Evette said cleaning is infectious and she has seen liter declining over a few years – her family used to pick up three litter bags and now it’s down to one bag.
“We just need to change people’s mindsets,” Evette said.
The ocean is an economic asset to the state, not just for coastal cities like Myrtle Beach, she said.
“We want to make sure we are taking care of our oceans. We want to make sure we are taking care of the people that are coming here,” Evette said. “Nobody wants to go somewhere that’s littered with trash and is dirty. We all need to pitch in together.”
In addition to Wednesday’s cleanup in Myrtle Beach, Global Eco Adventures World Ocean Day cleanup included Folly Beach as well as Maui and San Cristobal Island in the Galapagos.
“At some point, they have to take the torch,” Evette said of Cunningham and other young community members involved in the cleanup.
Evette even thought of some potential uses for the litter – setting up a collection bin for toys and buckets that can be shared with other beachgoers.
With the ocean playing a vital role in the Myrtle Beach community, Evette said litter hurts everyone.
“It hurts business. It hurts our environment,” she said. “I don’t know what makes people do it when we have so many businesses with trash cans everywhere to put their trash in.”
Cunningham added the ocean not only plays a role in our community but is also essential to well-being.
“Healthy oceans equal healthy humans,” Cunningham said. “If we can instill that very simple principle into everyone, they’re going to be a little bit more inspired to protect it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.