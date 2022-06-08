Myrtle Beach is cleaner after dozens of people strolled up and down the beach picking up trash as part of World Oceans Day on Wednesday.

World Oceans Day was created to raise global awareness about the ocean’s resources.

For Cheyenne Cunningham, the day means more.

“To me, every day is World Oceans Day,” said Cunningham, director of Wednesday’s cleanup. “I’m so passionate about this. I eat, sleep and breathe the ocean and the coasts. I’m trying to bring recognition to a day that should be a whole lot more important to everyone else."

This is the second year Cunningham has led the charge on a beach cleanup on World Oceans Day. She said there were about 20 people helping clean up in last year's event and those numbers doubled for this year’s cleanup in Myrtle Beach.

Glenn Duke took part in Wednesday’s cleanup efforts, continuing a tradition he’s done for years. Duke, who has lived in the area for about 25 years, said every time he takes a walk on the beach he tries to pick up trash. He said he takes two bags with him each time, one for fossils and one for trash.

“Guess what fills up the fastest?” he said, adding he typically has a bag of trash before he has a third of a bag filled with fossils.

Duke said cleanup of the beaches is not just important, it’s necessary.

“If you say the beach is for you, then you need to take care of it,” Duke said. “If you bring it down, take it back. It’s a simple concept.”

Along with locals, several state and local organizations did their part Wednesday with people from Santee Cooper, Sustain Coastal and Love Blue, Inc.

Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette was also in attendance Wednesday, doing her part for a cause that is close to her heart.

“I want to lead from the front and make sure people know that I’m not just telling people to clean up, I’m cleaning up, too,” Evette said.

Evette has a second home near Myrtle Beach and said she makes picking up trash part of family walks on the beach. Evette said cleaning is infectious and she has seen liter declining over a few years – her family used to pick up three litter bags and now it’s down to one bag.