Conway police are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead and a 2-year-old seriously injured.
Officers were called the 1600 block of Suggs Street for a report of shots fired with injuries around 7:30 p.m. Monday, according to a city news release.
A 23-year-old woman was found dead with a gunshot wound. The Horry County Coroner's Office has not identified her yet.
A 2-year-old was also shot and taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Detectives continue to gather information. There is no suspect at this time, the release said.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.
